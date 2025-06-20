POLICE SPOTTED AT PF SECRETARIAT



By: Sun FM TV Reporter



Following President Hakainde Hichilema’s declaration marking the end of national mourning for Former President Edgar Lungu, the Patriotic Front (PF) Secretariat has today seen a notable police presence.





A check by Sun FM TV News found the Secretariat which was used as a Mourning Center for PF members, opposition figures, and some Lusaka mourners largely deserted, with only maintenance staff and a few party officials present.





It remains unclear why police officers are stationed at the premises.





However, some individuals at the Secretariat alleged that the officers were there to disperse any potential mourners.