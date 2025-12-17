POLICE STILL INVESTIGATING ATTACK ON PF SECRETARIAT



POLICE say investigations are still ongoing into the attack on the Patriotic Front Secretariat in Lusaka, which occurred one month ago, with no arrests made so far.





The incident happened on November 15, 2025, when suspected United Party for National Development cadres allegedly attacked the PF Secretariat, resulting in damaged property and injuries to several people.





Police Public Relations Officer Godfrey Chilabi says investigations are actively ongoing, with a few outstanding processes to be concluded before arrests can be made.





Following the attack, UPND Spokesperson and Minister of Information and Media Cornelius Mweetwa called on the Zambia Police Service to act swiftly in bringing those responsible to book.





Mweetwa emphasised that investigations should be conducted professionally and without any political interference, stressing the importance of upholding the rule of law.



