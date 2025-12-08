POLICE STRATEGIZING TO ENSURE VIOLENCE-FREE 2026 POLLS



The Zambia Police Service has reassured the public of its preparedness for the upcoming 2026 general elections, revealing that extensive planning has been underway since the start of this year.





Police Spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi says the police have been actively strategizing to ensure that the elections are peaceful, well-policed and free from violence.





Mr. Chilabi has also mentioned that the police have already identified areas with a history of politically motivated violence, particularly where tensions have been high in past elections.





He says the police are focusing on these areas to prevent any outbreaks of violence, emphasizing that police are developing strategies to address potential security concerns well in advance.





Meanwhile, Governance Expert Wesley Miyanda has urged the government to recruit more police officers ahead of the 2026 elections, emphasizing that the current number of officers may not be sufficient to maintain order, especially in areas where political violence has been a concern.



PN