POLICE SUMMON CHRIS ZUMANI ZIMBA OVER HIS POLITICAL ARTICLES

ZUMANI ZIMBA SUMMONED TO POLICE HQ

Zambia Police HQ summon Dr Chris Zumani Zimba over his political articles to appear on Monday morning.

Dr. ZIMBA who is President Lungu former political adviser is a regular political analyst, columnist and advocate who is very critical of President HH’s UPND government.

His recent article on “12 reasons why UPND will be deregistered in 2026 when HH leaves power” seems have attracted direct reactions, emotions and anger from state house blogs, Koswe, Zambian Watchdog and all UPND media platforms.