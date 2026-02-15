POLICE SUSPEND ROADBLOCKS NATIONWIDE



…High Command orders immediate suspension of checkpoints, retains six key security points

By EMV Reporter

The Police High Command has ordered the immediate suspension of all roadblocks and security checkpoints across the country with effect from February 10, 2026.





The directive exempts only six designated security checkpoints in Chongwe, Kafue, Chisamba, Kafulafuta, Ndabala and Mpika, which will remain operational.





According to an official signal dated February 10, 2026, issued from INGEPOL-OPS to DISPOL Chinsali and Nakonde for the attention of all Division Section Heads, and marked ‘Priority,’ the instruction was signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police Kasonde Mwenya.





The signal, referencing ZPMUCHID 101/1/8 of February 10, 2026, states that the decision follows communication referenced as No. P/S of the same date.





The directive reads:



“ZPMUCHID 101/1/8 OF 10/02/2026 xx REFER to No. P/S OF 10/02/2026xx POLICE HIGH COMMAND HAS DIRECTED THE IMMEDIATE SUSPENSION OF ALL ROAD BLOCKS AND SECURITY CHECK POINTS COUNTRYWIDE APARY FROM THE FOLLOWING: CHONGWE, KAFUE, CJISAMBA, KAFULAFUTA, NDABALA. AND MPIKAxx ALL TRAFFIC OFFICERS ARE DIRECTED TO STRICTLY ADHERE TO THIS DIRECTIVE xx REGARDSxx//”





All traffic officers have since been instructed to strictly adhere to the new directive.