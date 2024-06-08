POLICE U-TURNS ON SP RALLY: POLICE STOP SOCIALIST PARTY MASS RALLY IN KITWE

POLICE STOP SOCIALIST PARTY MASS RALLY IN KITWE

Kitwe- Saturday,8th June 2024

Heavily armed Police officers in Kitwe in armoured and anti-riot gear, have surrounded Changanamai Grounds, where the Opposition Socialist Party is scheduled to hold its mass rally.

Earlier, Police had denied the Party from holding the public rally citing “security concerns”.

But last night, in a dramatic turn of events, the Police wrote fresh communication to the Party authorising them to proceed with the public rally.

Officer in Charge of Kitwe Police Station granted the authority and advised the Party to strengthen its internal security to help the Police marshal the rally.

Both Socialist Party President Dr. Fred M’membe and Secretary General Dr. Cosmas Musumali, who have travelled for the public rally, confirmed the development and said they have now been informed that the rally will NO longer take place.

A check at Changanamai Grounds found the Police had cordoned and secured the area.

Lawyer, Simon Mulenga was found engaged in negotiations but the Police officers were adamant that the rally would not take place as they have been given fresh instructions from Lusaka to prevent and stop the rally.

Members of the Socialist Party and the public were seen trooping to the site of the long anticipated public rally.

Since August 2021, the Zambia Police have denied the Opposition to hold any public rally, procession or public meeting citing the security risks facing the country.

This has attracted attention with Human Rights Watch International decrying the shrinking democratic space and abuse of human rights that have emerged rapidly under President Hakainde Hichilema in Zambia.

Recently Inspector General of Police, Graphael Musamba claimed that his office CANNOT allow the Opposition to hold public meetings as they would face attacks from ruling UPND cadres.