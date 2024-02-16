POLICE VISITS KBN TV SEEKING MWEETWA VIDEO

State Police in Zambia investigating an alleged hate speech confession by Information and Media Minister, Cornelius Mweetwa, today visited the HQ of privately owned broadcaster KBN TV whom they seek to compel to hand them a video recording where the Chief Government Spokesperson confessed to collaboration in sponsoring hate speech.

Mweetwa sparked public outrage recently during a press conference carried live on various broadcast stations when he confessed that the ruling party had engaged in fanning tribalism ahead of the 2021 polls.

KBN TV CEO Kennedy Mambwe has confirmed the visit of the POLICE to his widely followed TV station today seeking the video but didn’t give further detail

— KBN TV