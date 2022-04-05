5th April, 2022 – Police have recorded a warn and caution statement from Chilufya Tayali aged 47 of house number 38 Ngwezi road in Roma township in Lusaka for the offences of Inciting to mutiny Contrary to Section 48 subsection (a) of the Penal Code and communication of certain information Contrary to Section 4 (3) of the State Security Act Chapter 111 of the Laws of Zambia.

Brief facts of the matter are that it is alleged that Mr Tayali between March, 2022 and 2nd April, 2022 in the Lusaka District of the Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia using social media did seduce persons serving in the Defence Force and Zambia Police Service from their duty of Allegiance to the Republican President.

It is further alleged that Mr Tayali on the 2nd day of April, 2022 at 19:59 hours in the Lusaka District of the Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia without lawful excuse did receive an official classified Zambia Army message in contravention of the State Security Act and later circulated the document on social media using his Facebook page account.

The accused is detained in police custody.

Rae Hamoonga

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE

SPOKESPERSON