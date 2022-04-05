5th April, 2022 – Police have recorded a warn and caution statement from Chilufya Tayali aged 47 of house number 38 Ngwezi road in Roma township in Lusaka for the offences of Inciting to mutiny Contrary to Section 48 subsection (a) of the Penal Code and communication of certain information Contrary to Section 4 (3) of the State Security Act Chapter 111 of the Laws of Zambia.
Brief facts of the matter are that it is alleged that Mr Tayali between March, 2022 and 2nd April, 2022 in the Lusaka District of the Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia using social media did seduce persons serving in the Defence Force and Zambia Police Service from their duty of Allegiance to the Republican President.
It is further alleged that Mr Tayali on the 2nd day of April, 2022 at 19:59 hours in the Lusaka District of the Lusaka Province of the Republic of Zambia without lawful excuse did receive an official classified Zambia Army message in contravention of the State Security Act and later circulated the document on social media using his Facebook page account.
The accused is detained in police custody.
Rae Hamoonga
ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE
SPOKESPERSON
I am expecting a charge of treason, nothing less!
Treason!
Sean Tembo is critical, and hates HH and government. He never instigate mutiny of violence. Chilufya may want to get a leaf from that.
FREEDOM OF SPEECH should not be confused with ANARCHY. President Trump is under investigation for careless speech that led to an insurrection. The US with its strong institutions may weather such shocks. Countries like Zambia may not. National Security, in any country – from US, UK, Germany, Russia, China to Japan, supercedes and should supercede political and/or unchecked freedom of speech considerations. Tayali went too far. The collective health of the nation is more important than the individual interests of a few elites.
Actually inciting is more dangerous than even insulting the president. FYI all militaries of the world consider insubordination by military personnel as treason. The military or security code of conduct shud never be equated to civilian casual behavior.
Slap him with a more serious offence so that this can be the first and last time some one is misbehaving towards government and the presidency.
This is a treasonable offence. He wants to be jailed to run away from family responsibilities. Two people died because him and Edith started a lie about HH and Kalomo properties.
Sometimes people misinterprete freedom of
Expression.Sometime you have to bad then
People respect you.
This young man was obviously way out of line in trying to please the people he so much wanted to impress. I know he can be loud mouthed and that he went too far.
He is the spoiled kid on the block who needs a father figure to guide him where politics is concerned.
I am not condoning what he did but just pleading with the authorities to consider giving him a very serious warning and not slap a very serious and damaging charge on him. Most of his praises won’t be able to save him. I believe he was just used and excited when they the press. The family will suffer. Just making an appeal for this unwise talker.
If only if spanking was an option and he would be able to be wise when opening his mouth.
He crossed the line…he has taken Zambian security for granted…these people have been daring the police for too long. Cage this guy!