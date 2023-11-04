POLICE WARN EMMANUEL MWAMBA OVER HIS CALL FOR MASS ACTIONS, NATION WIDE SHUTDOWN

WARNING – Call for Mass Action and Nationwide Shutdown

The Zambia Police Service has become aware of the recent public statements and actions regarding a call for mass action and a nationwide shutdown. It is our duty to uphold the law and ensure the safety and security of the public, and we take such matters seriously.

While freedom of speech is a fundamental right, there are limits to that freedom, especially when it poses a potential threat to public safety or incites unlawful activities. The call for mass action and a nationwide shutdown, without proper authorization, can lead to serious disruptions, potential harm to individuals, and damage to public and private property.

We strongly advise Mr Emmanuel Mwamba to reconsider his actions and intentions. Engaging in unlawful activities, including those that disrupt public order or safety, is a violation of the law and may result in legal consequences.

We urge him to express his concerns and grievances through peaceful and legal means. Public safety is of utmost importance, and we are committed to ensuring that everyone in our country can live and work in a safe environment.

This warning serves as an opportunity for Mr Mwamba to make an informed decision regarding his course of action. Ignoring this warning and continuing to engage in activities that may threaten public safety may lead to legal action being taken by law enforcement.

We hope that he will act responsibly and consider the potential consequences of his actions.

Rae Hamoonga

POLICE SPOKESPERSON