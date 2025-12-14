POLICE WARN OVER PLANNED DISRUPTIONS AT PARLIAMENT BUILDINGS TOMORROW



Zambia Police Service has received intelligence indicating that some individuals intend to disrupt proceedings at the Parliament Buildings and surrounding areas tomorrow, Monday, 15 December 2025.





Police spokesperson Godfrey Chilabi indicated that there are also signs some Members of Parliament and other individuals are being targeted for harassment.





He affirmed that the police are charged with the responsibility to maintain law and order, protect life and property, and perform other functions as stipulated under Article 193(2) of the Constitution of Zambia.





Chilabi noted that the Zambia Police Service has implemented operational security measures across all identified areas to uphold public order.





He warned would-be perpetrators that the police would not tolerate any acts of lawlessness.



Chilabi emphasised that anyone found engaging in unlawful activities will be dealt with firmly, in accordance with the law.





He advised members of the public who wish to express concerns or grievances to do so through legally established and lawful procedures.