Police warn public against sharing Rhoda Njobvu video

ZAMBIA POLICE INSTITUTES INVESTIGATIONS INTO IMMORAL VIDEO CIRCULATING ON SOCIAL MEDIA





Lusaka – Sunday, July 20, 2025- The Zambia Police Service has instituted investigations into an immoral video that is currently making rounds on various social media platforms.





The video in question depicts two female individuals engaged in indecent conduct, which has sparked widespread public concern.





We wish to remind members of the public that the possession, production, and circulation of obscene materials is a criminal offence under Section 177 of the Penal Code, Chapter 87 of the Laws of Zambia





As investigations are actively underway to establish the full circumstances surrounding this video, we urge the general public to refrain from circulating or downloading such material. Any person found in breach of the law will be dealt with accordingly.





The Zambia Police Service strongly warns the public to desist from engaging in this vice, as such conduct not only violates the law but also offends public morality and decency.





The Zambia Police remains committed to upholding public morality, enforcing the law, and protecting the dignity of all individuals.





Further updates will be provided as investigations progress.



Rae Hamoonga

POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER