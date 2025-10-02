POLITICAL ACTIVIST PREDICTS STRONGER TONSE ALLIANCE AHEAD OF 2026 DESPITE CONFUSION





Copperbelt political activist Tenson Manzi says the current turmoil in the Tonse Alliance is a normal part of the political process following the death of Alliance Chairman Edgar Changwa Lungu.





Speaking in an interview with, Mr. Manzi expressed optimism that the confusion will eventually pave the way for a strong leader to emerge.





He drew parallels with the Patriotic Front and the UPND, both of which overcame internal wrangles before regaining stability and strength.





Mr. Manzi urged Tonse Alliance members to resolve their differences amicably to ensure a smooth leadership transition and party unity.





Despite the challenges, he remains confident that the Alliance will emerge stronger and mount a serious challenge to the ruling UPND in 2026.



By Respite Kaoma

Mafken FM

