Political Activist says PF’s 2026 Ballot Exclusion is Inevitable

Political Activist Isaac Mwanza says the biggest problem that the opposition patriotic front has is not the internal wrangles they are going through but the fact that they will not be on the ballot in the august 2026 general elections.





Mr Mwanza says the reason the PF will never be on the ballot is that such things have been seen before where the judiciary does not help parties resolve their party issues adding that the courts have already shown that they are not ready to resolve the wrangles within the pf.





He tells Q news that the party must rule out the possibility that the pf and the boat will be on the ballot and as soon as the leaders realized this, they must have used another plan to ensure that they re-brand which they have failed to do for 5 years now





He indicates that the PF is still basking in the past glory as they believe that they are the biggest opposition political party and every alliance they go into must be led by the leadership that was rejected by the Zambian people in 2021.





He highlights that its understood for members of parliament to want to contest as they want their seats but most of those in the PF just want to hold on to the party as it is about getting back onto power as the patriotic front.