POLITICAL ANALYST LINKS PARLIAMENTARY ASPIRANT WITHDRAWALS TO POOR SHOWING IN PRIMARY ELECTIONS





By Josphat Mbewe



Political Analyst Dr. Neo Simutanyi says some aspiring candidates withdrawing from the August 13th general elections have been exposed by party primary elections as unpopular among their own members.





His remarks follow a wave of withdrawals by prominent parliamentary hopefuls from the ruling UPND.



In an interview with Phoenix News, Dr. Simutanyi is of the view that some aspirants may have been advised not to contest, given the current political landscape or could have been promised alternative positions if their parties form government after the elections.





He noted that parties such as the UPND have long-serving MPs who have held office for more than two terms and may need to make way for new leadership.





And Dr. Simutanyi says most political parties have deliberately delayed releasing adoption lists to discourage members from defecting or running as independent candidates in the upcoming polls.



PHOENIX NEWS