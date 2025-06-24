POLITICAL ANALYST WARNS AGAINST DIVISIVE AND TRIBAL POLITICS AMID EDGAR LUNGU’S PASSING





By Michael Kaluba



Political Analyst Francis Chipili has called on Zambians to unite in rejecting divisive and tribal politics, warning that the death of former president Edgar Lungu has exposed deep-rooted weaknesses in the country’s political and governance systems.





Mr. Chipili has described the current political climate as one marked by rot that, if left unchecked, could push Zambia toward irreversible ruin.





He has urged Zambians to safeguard the country’s long-standing reputation as a peaceful and respected nation on the global stage by rejecting any actions or rhetoric that threaten national unity.





Following the ongoing impasse between government and the Lungu family leading to the possibility of a burial in South Africa, Mr. Chipili says Zambia needs leaders who can rise above petty bickering and play their part in rescuing the country from divisive, regional, and tribal politics.





He has called for collective responsibility among citizens to protect and strengthen the peace and harmony Zambia has enjoyed for decades, stressing that anything that tarnishes the country’s image at home or abroad must be strongly condemned.



