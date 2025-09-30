POLITICAL ANALYST WARNS PF FACES 50% RISK OF NOT PARTICIPATING IN 2026 ELECTIONS





By Joseph Kaputula



Political Analyst Francis Chipili says there is a 50% chance that the Patriotic Front might not participate in the 2026 general elections.





According to Mr. Chipili, the PF has become too entangled to effectively contest in the 2026 general elections and is urging the party to strengthen partnerships with other political parties while accusing it of patronizing the political parties.





Mr. Chipili says the former ruling party’s internal entanglements and misunderstandings may not be resolved before the elections next year.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Chipili has also cited the ongoing legal battle between the Given Lubinda-led faction and Robert Chabinga faction as a significant obstacle.





However, PF Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda says the former ruling party has made genuine attempts to form alliances and has expressed confidence in the PF being stable, citing the victories it has secured in some by-elections.



PHOENIX NEWS