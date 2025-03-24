POLITICAL CIRCUS OR GOVERNANCE? UPND CRITICIZED FOR FOCUS ON PERSONAL ATTACKS



…as SP calls out the ruling party for backward politics of deception, manipulation, slander, and hate



Lusaka… Sunday March 23, 2025



The Socialist Party (SP) has cited the UPND for resorting to manipulative and divisive politics in a desperate bid to maintain its grip on power.





Speaking in a press release, the Deputy General Secretary for Political Affairs, Mr. Faston Mwale, described the recent UPND press conference as a “grotesque piece of circus” aimed at denigrating opposition leaders rather than addressing the country’s pressing issues.



The press release was in response to the UPND’s recent attempt to rebut statements made by a joint opposition and civil society gathering at Chrisma Hotel in Lusaka.





According to Mr. Mwale, the ruling party had failed to provide a coherent response to the concerns raised by the opposition and instead resorted to personal attacks.



He stressed that this reflected the UPND’s focus on “backward politics of deception, manipulation, slander, and hate.”





He argued that Zambians had grown weary of what he termed “vuvuzela politics,” where personalities were attacked instead of real issues being addressed.



“How does attacking the personality of our leaders articulate with the high cost of living, growing corruption, and rising dictatorial tendencies?” he questioned, adding that trusting the UPND “on face value” was risky.





Mr. Mwale also accused the government of attempting to manipulate constitutional reforms ahead of the 2026 general elections.



He stated that under the guise of promoting youth and gender inclusivity, the UPND had crafted a draft bill intended to remove the 50% plus 1 threshold for presidential elections and the running mate clause.





He highlighted the contradictions within the UPND leadership on the existence of this draft bill, with President Hakainde Hichilema hinting at its existence while Minister of Justice, Mulambo Haimbe, denied it.



“How can Zambians trust a government that openly contradicts itself?” he asked.





The Socialist Party official also criticized former opposition figure Frank Bwalya, now a member of the UPND, for launching personal attacks against Socialist Party leader Dr. Fred M’membe.



Mr. Mwale accused Mr. Bwalya of attempting to redeem his political image by attacking others.





He described him as a “political malingerer” motivated by convenience rather than conviction.



Reiterating the Socialist Party’s commitment to safeguarding the constitution, Mr. Mwale emphasized the need for solidarity among opposition parties, civil society, trade unions, student unions, and other social movements to resist any attempt to amend the constitution ahead of the general elections.





He argued that rushing constitutional amendments without broad consensus or sufficient resources would be chaotic.



Mr. Mwale also highlighted the worsening economic conditions under the UPND government, citing the high cost of living, widespread poverty, load shedding, and a deepening energy crisis. “It is a scandal that in a potentially rich country, six out of every ten people live below the poverty line,” he lamented.





He accused the government of prioritizing constitutional amendments over addressing these issues.



“Why are our leaders ignoring the cost-of-living crisis, the energy crisis, and the growing corruption that is choking our people?” he asked.



He further disclosed that the government’s refusal to declare assets was a clear indication of corruption.



Calling for collective action, Mr. Mwale urged Zambians to oppose any rushed constitutional changes.





He maintained that while the Socialist Party was not opposed to reforms, they were concerned about the timing and lack of consensus.



“There is no budget provision, no legal framework, and no broad consensus to support these constitutional amendments,” he stressed.





“It would be absurd to force these changes when there are more pressing issues affecting the lives of ordinary Zambians.”



In conclusion, Mr. Mwale declared that the UPND had “failed lamentably” and insisted that the party should be voted out in the 2026 general elections.





“Zambia today is far worse off than it was under previous governments. Come 2026, they have to be shown the exit door — KUYABEBELE!” he declared.