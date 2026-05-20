POLITICAL HARDLINER PATRICK MUCHELEKA FILES IN LUWINGU CENTRAL ……..THE UNSUNG HERO OF UPND IN NORTHERN PROVINCE _____________________________





Together with GBM, ba ilunga, za sales and a few others carried upnd on their backs through hard times . This was the time when upnd could only manage less than 3000 votes the all northern province.





Persecuted, blocked, jailed but still mucheleka didn’t bend.



When GBM left upnd, the party was on the brink of collapse. Mucheleka again put his foot down to overcome operation ‘mulanfye) initiated by GBM and team which was meant to make upnd dirty..





His voice in politics went silent when he got appointed ps for special duties after upnd formed government .





He has been doing ground work in LUWINGU mobilising structures and recently organised football tournament called mucheleka cup.





Information obtaining on the ground indicates that Mr mucheleka may scoop LUWINGU CENTRAL with a good margin. He has since filed his nominations.