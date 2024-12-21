POLITICAL VIOLENCE MUST NEVER BE ALLOWED IN ZAMBIAN’S DEMOCRATIC SPACE



….. alleged rigging reports in the just ended Kawambwa Central Parliamentary by-election very disturbing, says ANDD



21st December 2024, Lusaka-Zambia.



It is with a deep sense of concern that we address the recent reports of vi0lence and the alleged rigging of elections, particularly the disturbing accounts from the Kawambwa By-Elections.





Such actions are unacceptable and must be thoroughly investigated. The police must act swiftly to identify and arrest those responsible for the vi0lence. In a democratic society, political leaders must uphold democratic principles in their pursuit of political agendas, refraining from resorting to vi0lence.





The politics of vi0lence have no place in Zambia, as our nation is committed to the advancement of progressive developmental ideas.





The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) must take seriously the reports of election rigging and the complaints raised by opposition political parties. It is crucial that the ECZ addresses these allegations with transparency and urgency to maintain its integrity and credibility.





Failure to do so will undermine public confidence in the ECZ, particularly with the upcoming 2026 General Elections. As an essential governance institution, the ECZ has a responsibility to ensure free, fair, and credible elections.





Furthermore, reports of the harassment and exclusion of NGO election monitors and opposition party observers are deeply troubling. Such actions suggest that the recent by-elections were not conducted in a conducive, free, and fair environment. As accredited monitors, these individuals hold a legal mandate to ensure the election process is transparent and fair.



These serious allegations must be investigated by both the ECZ and the police to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and to protect Zambia’s democratic values.





We urge all relevant authorities to take immediate action to address these issues in the interest of maintaining Zambia’s democratic principles.





Samuel Banda

Executive Director

Advocates For National Development And Democracy



We are a civil society organization dedicated to promoting sustainable social economic development, democratic values and human rights in Zambia.