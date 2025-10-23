POLITICIANS ARE NOT ABOVE THE LAW



Should politicians continue to make careless statements that border on hate speech, tribalism, character assassination, and threats to national security—all in the name of politics? Are our politicians, both from the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) and the opposition, exempt from respecting the laws that govern every Zambian citizen?





The truth is simple: politicians are not special citizens. They are bound by the same laws that guide the conduct of every individual in this country. Yet, time and again, we witness a worrying double standard. When ordinary citizens make similar remarks or commit comparable offences, they are swiftly arrested and prosecuted. But when politicians cross the line, they are often shielded by political rhetoric—defended on the grounds that they are merely “playing politics.”





This selective application of the law erodes public trust in our justice system. It sends a dangerous message that political affiliation or influence can serve as a shield against accountability. Such a culture breeds impunity and undermines the very principles of equality, fairness, and justice that underpin our democracy.





Politicians, by virtue of their positions, should be role models. They must lead by example, not by manipulation or provocation. Their words carry weight and can either build or destroy national unity. Irresponsible utterances have the potential to ignite divisions and sow seeds of hatred among citizens who look up to them for leadership.





No one should be above the law. The rule of law must apply uniformly—whether one wears a suit in Parliament or walks the streets of Lusaka. Political privilege must never be mistaken for immunity from accountability.





Being a politician is not a passport to commit crimes. It is a responsibility to serve, unite, and uphold the dignity of public office. Zambia’s democracy can only thrive when those who lead respect the very laws they swore to defend.