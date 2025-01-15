Politics in Eastern Province: What’s Really Happening?



By Chishala Chilufya (Political and Social Analyst)



Last week, something unexpected happened in Zambian politics. Several MPs from the Patriotic Front (PF), along with some independent MPs from Eastern Province, publicly endorsed the UPND candidate, Mr. Severian Lungu, for the Petauke Central by-election. This has left many people wondering: what’s really going on, and how did this by-election come about?



The Petauke by-election wasn’t just a normal event. It seems to have been triggered by bitterness, hate, and political revenge from the ruling government. These actions are not only unconstitutional but also go against the Christian values Zambia upholds.





Many of the MPs now supporting UPND’s Mr. Lungu were once strong allies of Hon. Emmanuel Jay Jay Banda. What has changed? Is it fear, betrayal, or something else?





It’s also worth noting that some of these MPs were once so loyal to former President Edgar Chagwa Lungu that they named their children after him. Yet today, they are openly criticizing him the same person they once praised and relied on for their political success. This shift reflects a bigger problem in our political system: a lack of loyalty and principles.





This isn’t the first time we’ve seen such disloyalty in Zambian politics. In the 2011 elections, some PF MPs from Luapula Province endorsed the MMD and the late President Rupiah Banda. Some even stood on the MMD ticket, but none of them won, and they eventually disappeared from politics altogether.





For instance, during the 2011 elections, Eastern Province had about 700,000 registered voters, yet only 220,000 of them voted for Rupiah Banda. The election was lost by 115,000 votes, meaning the people who “betrayed” him were from his own region.



Fast forward to 2021, Eastern Province was the third-largest in terms of voter registration. Yet, the difference in votes between President Edgar Lungu and President Hakainde Hichilema was just 32,000 votes.



In contrast, the UPND MPs have shown what true loyalty looks like. Even during the toughest times like when President Hakainde Hichilema was in prison not one of them switched sides or supported the PF government. Leaders like Hon. Garry Nkombo, Hon. Jack Mwiimbu, and Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa remained committed to their party and its vision. Today, they are ministers in government, reaping the rewards of their steadfastness.





On the other hand, the PF has been in opposition for just three years, and already the cracks are showing. The question is, where is the loyalty?



Southern Province sets an example for the rest of the country. The people there demonstrate unity, focus, and discipline. They: 1. Support each other. 2. Stick to their goals. 3. Don’t betray one another. 4. Work hard and remain patient. 5. Value self-sustainability over dependency.





In Southern Province, you won’t find people lining up for K50 or K100 because they believe in self-reliance. This strength and unity are why they continue to thrive politically, while other provinces struggle.



Eastern Province, unfortunately, has a history of division. Twice, the Presidency has been lost there because the people couldn’t come together. The province remains divided, making it easy for others to manipulate them.





Now, we see MPs endorsing UPND candidates while turning their backs on the parties and leaders who helped them rise to power. Is this opportunism? Betrayal? Or something else entirely? It’s up to Zambians to judge.





The situation in Eastern Province should be a wake up call for everyone: when you pour hot water on someone, be careful it might splash back on you. This is a time for the people and leaders of Eastern Province to reflect, come together, and prioritize unity over division. Without unity, meaningful progress will remain out of reach.



I rest my case.