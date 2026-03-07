Politics is not something you can quit, says Dora Siliya



Former information minister Dora Siliya says politics is a lifelong calling and cannot simply be abandoned by those who truly believe in public service.





peaking on Musanza TV’s Tikambepo programme, Siliya said although she has taken time away from frontline politics to pursue other activities such as mentoring and writing a book, she has not left politics.





“A real politician cannot stop being a politician,” she said.

Siliya described politics as a career similar to other professions, arguing that people should not enter the field simply because they have failed elsewhere.





She also called for competent and qualified leadership in government and political parties, warning against corruption, political violence and poorly organised parties.





According to Siliya, Zambia needs fearless leaders who can reform political parties and restore proper standards of leadership in the country.