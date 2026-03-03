“Politics of Perception Will Not Replace Performance” — Kateka Challenges State House Over Councillors’ Meeting*





By Staff Reporter



The President of the New Heritage Party, Chishala Kateka, has criticized what she describes as “politics of perception and staged endorsements” following the recent meeting between councillors and President Hakainde Hichilema at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre.





In a strongly worded statement released yesterday, President Kateka said her party had received reports that councillors attended the meeting expecting serious engagement on their submissions regarding improved conditions of service and end-of-term gratuity.





“Councillors went there with legitimate governance concerns affecting their welfare and service delivery,” Kateka stated. “If those issues were sidelined in favor of political messaging and CDF praise songs, then that is deeply unfortunate.”





According to reports from attendees, the event reportedly featured the distribution of branded T-shirts and placards promoting the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), followed by an address heavily centered on CDF achievements. A vote of thanks that appeared to endorse the President allegedly surprised some councillors, raising questions about whether the meeting was consultative or political in nature.





Kateka warned that such approaches risk eroding public trust.



“When leaders begin to focus more on optics than substance, citizens must ask why,” she said. “True leadership listens first, responds clearly, and prioritizes the concerns of stakeholders over political choreography.”





She further argued that as Zambia moves closer to the 2026 general elections, transparency, institutional integrity, and genuine dialogue must take precedence over what she termed “managed enthusiasm.”





“The people of Zambia are intelligent. They can distinguish between development and campaign branding,” Kateka added. “National resources and official platforms must never be reduced to instruments of political survival.”





The New Heritage Party has called for clearer communication regarding electoral processes and reforms, stating that confidence in democratic systems depends on openness and fairness.





Political analysts say the controversy surrounding the councillors’ meeting is likely to intensify debate between the ruling party and opposition leaders as the election season approaches.





For now, the narrative remains contested, but the message from the New Heritage Party is clear: performance, not perception, will determine Zambia’s political future.