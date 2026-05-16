POLITICS OF “SANGWAPO” CAN NEVER BUILD A NATION



By Patrick Mukosha



Leadership is about conviction, consistency, and standing for something.



How can a man seeking the highest office in the land keep changing political jerseys like a football player chasing the highest bidder?





Yesterday, Brian Mundubile was in PF. Today he is in FDD. Tomorrow he may want to land in NRPUP or somewhere else – within 6 months!





This kind of “Sangwapo” politics is dangerous because it shows a lack of clear ideology, stability, and direction.



Zambians are looking for leaders like HH with principles, not political tourists moving from one party or Alliance to another whenever convenience calls.





A serious presidential candidate must inspire trust, loyalty, and consistency — not confusion.



The presidency is not for political gamblers.





It is for focused leaders with a vision for the nation and the discipline to stand firm even in difficult times.





Zambia deserves better than recycled politics of convenience.



Koseni bane…ama politics te yabana iyoo.



Salt sana.