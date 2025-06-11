“POLITICS OF THE DEAD: A DISTRACTION FROM NATIONAL PROGRESS”



By Timmy



The recent report by DN Newspaper has sparked controversy, but one question remains: if their claims are not mere politicking with the dead, where exactly are they taking the body? It’s time to stop holding the country to ransom and let life continue.





🔴National Activities Must Go On



The nation has other pressing matters to attend to, and all national activities should proceed without interruption. The business community and citizens alike have important work to do, and unnecessary delays will only hinder progress





🔴The Futility of Prolonged Mourning



Even if the nation were to mourn for an extended period, life would still go on. The reality is that the country cannot come to a standstill indefinitely. It’s essential to strike a balance between paying respects and moving forward.





🔴The Danger of Cheap Politics



The attempt to politicize the situation is nothing but cheap politics. It’s a ploy that will ultimately backfire, as people see through the facade. The focus should be on national development, not petty squabbles.





🔴Moving Forward



Let’s wait and see what comes out of this situation. One thing is certain: the country will continue to move forward, and national activities will proceed as usual. The question is, will those engaging in these tactics achieve anything meaningful, or will it all be for naught?



WAGON MEDIA