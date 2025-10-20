⬆️ NEWS DAY | Politics Spill into Faith Spaces as Soldiers Eject Opposition Leader from Catholic Fundraiser





A quiet Catholic fundraising dinner in Lusaka turned into a scene of political controversy on Friday night after Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP) president Kelvin Fube Bwalya, widely known as KBF, was allegedly forced to leave the event by senior Zambia National Service (ZNS) officials.





The incident occurred at the ZNS Chamba Valley banquet hall, where KBF, accompanied by his wife and senior party members, attended a Dinner Fundraising Event for the “Sister to Sister” Initiative, a programme run by Catholic Sisters to support women’s empowerment.





According to KBF, their presence was abruptly interrupted when ZNS officials ordered them out within minutes of arrival, without explanation.



“What happened last night was humiliating and unjustified,” KBF said in a statement on Saturday.





“My wife, who has always supported Church activities, was deeply hurt. The Church must remain a neutral space for all citizens, regardless of political affiliation.”





He accused those involved of turning a faith-based event into a political spectacle, calling the act “unchristian and dangerous for democracy.”





KBF urged the Ministry of Defence and ZNS Command to investigate the incident, warning that political profiling and intimidation erode the country’s democratic fabric.





Neither the Zambia National Service nor the Ministry of Defence has commented on the allegations. The Catholic Secretariat has also remained silent.



