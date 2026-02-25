Poll Backlash Erupts: Brian Mundubile Camp Torches Emmanuel Mwamba After Controversial Ranking Stunt





Political tempers have exploded after Emmanuel Mwamba unveiled his much-trumpeted “opinion poll” — a spectacle that critics say looked less like public sentiment and more like a carefully staged performance with a script written in advance.





Supporters of Brian Mundubile erupted in fury after the results placed their leader a distant third, trailing behind Malukula Makebi Zooloo and Harry Kalaba. The backlash has been fierce, mocking what they describe as Mwamba’s self-styled “analysis” as a predictable echo chamber dressed up as democracy.





The poll — broadcast across Facebook, X, YouTube, and TikTok — drew thousands of reactions, but detractors argue the outcome was hardly a surprise after months of glowing promotion on Mwamba’s platform. To critics, the exercise resembled a one-man applause machine, with Mwamba cast simultaneously as host, referee, and chief cheerleader.





Outraged supporters, led by blogger Lydia Matumbo, unleashed blistering attacks, branding Mwamba bitter, dismissive of dissent, and quick to silence opposing voices. They accuse him of blocking critics while proclaiming wide reach — a contradiction they say has become his trademark.





Meanwhile, the political landscape surrounding the Patriotic Front factional battles and the Tonse Alliance remains unsettled, adding fuel to an already volatile contest of influence, loyalty, and narrative control.