Polygamous SDA man loadshedds second wife

A DISTRESSED woman of Marapodi compound in Lusaka collapsed at the Matero Local Court after her polygamous husband “load-shedded” her out of marriage life, saying his faith does not allow him to have two wives.

It took several female passers-by to resuscitate Jane Zulu, 33, who crumbled to the ground unconscious after walking a few steps out of the court room presided over by Magistrate Gaston Kalala last Wednesday.

Jane had dragged Gilbert Zulu, 42, to court hoping to get him to be serious about their four year hide-and-seek marriage.

Her list of demands to the court included that Gilbert must draw a fair bedroom rota to service both her and his first wife, that he must publicly declare before his relatives, the court and his first spouse that she too, was a shareholder of his heart.

She complained to the court that despite paying dowry for her in December 2018 and upgrading her from side chick to wife, Gilbert spent only one day of the week in her bed while spending the rest of the days with mai Guru.

Jane explained that despite calling several family meetings for Gilbert to open up and inform everyone that she was his wife, he remained tight-lipped and non-commital.

“He secretly comes to my house on Wednesday to spend a night and whenever my co-wife calls his mobile phone, he tells her ‘I’m coming’ and switches off his phone,” Jane narrated.

But Gilbert said there was no way he, as a committed member of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church could introduce Jane to his family as a wife or mistress, especially that she had even been disrespectful to his wife.

“I told her I will inform my wife that she is the other woman but she can’t allow me to resolve our issues before I take her in,” Gilbert said whilst biting his fingernails.

Gilbert complained that Jane had caused several problems between him and his first wife but Jane responded that she had apologised to her co-wife and the two had even been reconciled.

Rendering judgment on the matter, magistrate Kalala observed that Gilbert was not serious with the marriage but was merely playing sexual games with Jane.

Magistrate Kalala refused to reconcile the two, saying the marriage would not work and advised either one of them to file for divorce.

But Jane rejected the court judgment insisting that she would remain Gilbert’s wife, especially that he had even infected her with HIV.

In response, magistrate Kalala said: “It doesn’t matter whether you are sick or not, nowadays people re-marry despite being sick. If you want to be called a home wrecker or a mistress, that is your own fault; you can take necessary actions.”

Following the court hearing, Jane left the court sobbing and crumbled to the ground, as she neared the Matero Local Court exit gate.

Jane’s collapse ground business at the Matero Local to standstill as litigants abandoned their cases to perform first aid procedures on her.

A group of wome evacuated to the shade of nearby mango tree while others fanned with their chitenge wrappers help her regain consciousness while Gilbert was unconcerned about her predicament.

Upon regaining consciousness, Jane was advised by other women to be strong as she was not the first woman to be deceived by the canning ways of Lusaka men.

CAPTION: Jane Zulu is helped by Good Samaritans after collapsing at the Matero Local Court.

Kalemba January 3, 2023