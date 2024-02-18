Poor rainfall and dry spell was predicted- Emmanuel Mwamba

Poor rainfall and dry spell was predicted

By Emmanuel Mwamba

The Famine Early Warning Systems Network (FEWS NET) warned that Zambia and Southern Africa would experience below normal rainfall and consequently poor harvest and possible famine.

The ongoing strong El Niño event, which was forecast to reach peak intensity in late 2023 and dissipate by mid-2024, is expected to drive below-average rainfall across much of Southern Africa.

The rainfall deficits will likely result in below-average 2024 harvests, including in surplus-producing South Africa and Zambia.

The delayed start of the rainfall season narrowed the planting window across the region.

Farmers who depend on rainfed crops were advised that the rainfall in December 2023 supported replanting, but cumulatively below-average rainfall was expected in Zambia.

What did we do with this information?