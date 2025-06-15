Pope Leo react to ongoing tension between Iran and Israel, says No country has the right to threaten the existence of another

Pope Francis has sent a message of caution to both Iran and Israel to embrace peace and discalate the ongoing feud between them.

The Pope in an X statement made it clear to the two countries the need to settle their differences and co exist as one people.

According to him, no one should ever be a threat to the existence of another as it is the duty of all countries to support each other instead of picking fights.

“The situation in Iran and Israel has deteriorated drastically. I renew my appeal to responsibility and reason. The commitment to build a safer world, free from nuclear threats, must be pursued through mutual respect and sincere dialogue, in order to build lasting peace founded on justice, fraternity, and the common good. No one should ever threaten the existence of another. It is the duty of all countries to support the cause of peace, initiating paths of reconciliation and promoting solutions that ensure security and dignity for all!” He wrote

Pope Leo’s message comes in the wake of ongoing battles between Iran and Israel resulting to attacks with missiles.

Israel was actually the first country to make the move in attacking Iran and the Islamic state responded.

Currently, there’s a lot of lives at stake both in Iran and Israel following attacks on Theran and Tel Aviv respectively.