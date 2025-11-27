Pope Leo warns Catholics against treating Mary as equal to Jesus

POPE Leo XIV has warned Catholics against referring to the Virgin Mary as co-redeemer stating that only Jesus Christ saved the world and not Mary.



In a new document, called Mother of the Faithful People of God approved by the Pope and released by the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith, Pope Leo XIV stated that using titles like Co-Redemptrix and Mediatrix for Mary can confuse people about who really brought salvation.



According to the Pope, while Mary played a special role as the mother of Jesus, her part in God’s plan was one of cooperation and not equality.

“It is always wrong to use the title ‘Co-Redemptrix’ to describe Mary’s cooperation,” the document says. “This risks overshadowing Christ’s unique role in salvation.”



The Pope who has a degree in Mathematics calculated that Jesus alone is the Mediator between God and humanity.

Mary’s prayers and intercession should always be seen as taking place through Christ, with Christ and in Christ.

The decree advises the faithful to understand Mary’s role correctly, as the mother who helps lead people to Jesus, not someone who shares in His work of redemption.



The clarification comes at a time when some groups have been exaggerating devotion to Mary, especially on social media, where people claim to see apparitions or weeping statues.



The Vatican said it wanted to guide believers back to proper understanding that Mary is honoured, but Christ alone is the Saviour.

By Catherine Pule

Kalemba, November 27, 202