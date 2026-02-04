Pope Leo XIV petitioned over Archbishop Alick Banda

A coalition of believers, clergy, and religious members of the
Catholic Church in Zambia officially handed over a formal
petition to the Apostolic Nuncio to Zambia and Malawi and the
Secretariat of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops
(ZCCB).
Petition Coordinator, Peter Sinkamba confirmed the development
in a statement saying it is aimed at protecting Archbishop
Alick Banda from ‘political persecution’ and interference.
He said the petition, signed by 2,000 Catholic Church members,
addressed to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, is a proactive defense
of the pastoral office of His Grace Dr. Alick Banda, Archbishop
of the Archdiocese of Lusaka, amidst escalating reports of
state-sponsored efforts to procure his removal or transfer.
Key Highlights of the Petition:
• Rejection of Political Interference: The petitioners
categorically reject any pressure from the Government of the
Republic of Zambia aimed at influencing ecclesiastical
appointments. They contend that secular authorities must not
interfere in the “Libertas Ecclesiae” (Freedom of the Church).
• Prophetic Voice Under Attack: The faithful submit that the
Archbishop is being targeted for his unwavering adherence to
Catholic Social Teaching, particularly his “prophetic voice”
regarding justice, governance, and the fundamental option for
the poor.
• Canonical Integrity: The petition highlights that according
to Canon 377 §1, the appointment and removal of Bishops is the
sole, free prerogative of the Supreme Pontiff. The petitioners
argue that unresolved civil allegations or political
displeasure do not constitute “grave causes” for removal under
Canon Law.
• Solidarity in Persecution: The signatories expressed profound
concern over what they describe as “state-sponsored
persecution” and have requested that the Holy See retain Dr.
Alick Banda as Archbishop even in the event of unjust
imprisonment arising from his defense of Church principles.
The Call to Action
The petitioners have humbly requested that the Holy See affirm
the pastoral authority of Archbishop Banda and safeguard the
autonomy of the Church in Zambia from secular overreach.
“We act as ordinary Catholics, concerned for the Church’s
freedom and canonical order. The Church’s mission is to be the
conscience of the nation, and that mission cannot be subject to
the whims of political actors.”
The handover of this petition marks a significant moment in the
relationship between the Church and State in Zambia, as the
faithful seek to ensure that the “Shepherd of Lusaka” remains
protected by the universal laws of the Church.
Petition Coordinator: Peter Sinkamba,
