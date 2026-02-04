Pope Leo XIV petitioned over Archbishop Alick Banda

A coalition of believers, clergy, and religious members of the

Catholic Church in Zambia officially handed over a formal

petition to the Apostolic Nuncio to Zambia and Malawi and the

Secretariat of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops

(ZCCB).

Petition Coordinator, Peter Sinkamba confirmed the development

in a statement saying it is aimed at protecting Archbishop

Alick Banda from ‘political persecution’ and interference.

He said the petition, signed by 2,000 Catholic Church members,

addressed to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, is a proactive defense

of the pastoral office of His Grace Dr. Alick Banda, Archbishop

of the Archdiocese of Lusaka, amidst escalating reports of

state-sponsored efforts to procure his removal or transfer.

Key Highlights of the Petition:

• Rejection of Political Interference: The petitioners

categorically reject any pressure from the Government of the

Republic of Zambia aimed at influencing ecclesiastical

appointments. They contend that secular authorities must not

interfere in the “Libertas Ecclesiae” (Freedom of the Church).

• Prophetic Voice Under Attack: The faithful submit that the

Archbishop is being targeted for his unwavering adherence to

Catholic Social Teaching, particularly his “prophetic voice”

regarding justice, governance, and the fundamental option for

the poor.

• Canonical Integrity: The petition highlights that according

to Canon 377 §1, the appointment and removal of Bishops is the

sole, free prerogative of the Supreme Pontiff. The petitioners

argue that unresolved civil allegations or political

displeasure do not constitute “grave causes” for removal under

Canon Law.

• Solidarity in Persecution: The signatories expressed profound

concern over what they describe as “state-sponsored

persecution” and have requested that the Holy See retain Dr.

Alick Banda as Archbishop even in the event of unjust

imprisonment arising from his defense of Church principles.

The Call to Action

The petitioners have humbly requested that the Holy See affirm

the pastoral authority of Archbishop Banda and safeguard the

autonomy of the Church in Zambia from secular overreach.

“We act as ordinary Catholics, concerned for the Church’s

freedom and canonical order. The Church’s mission is to be the

conscience of the nation, and that mission cannot be subject to

the whims of political actors.”

The handover of this petition marks a significant moment in the

relationship between the Church and State in Zambia, as the

faithful seek to ensure that the “Shepherd of Lusaka” remains

protected by the universal laws of the Church.

Petition Coordinator: Peter Sinkamba,