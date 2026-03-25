BREAKING: Pope Leo XIV slams Trump’s war, calls on world leaders to choose dialogue over weapons





Pope Leo XIV renewed his urgent call for peace this week, issuing an impassioned plea to world leaders to pursue ceasefire negotiations rather than military escalation as the conflict involving Iran continues to intensify.





Speaking to journalists outside Villa Barberini in Castel Gandolfo, the Pope did not hold back. “Hatred is increasing, violence keeps getting worse, more than a million people are isolated, and there are so many dead,” he said, painting a stark picture of the human cost being paid while governments reach for weapons instead of words.





“I wish to renew the appeal for a ceasefire, to work for peace, but not with weapons — with dialogue, truly seeking a solution for everyone,” Leo said directly to the gathered press.





His remarks came amid growing reports that the United States is planning to deploy thousands of additional troops to the Middle East as part of a broader military buildup tied to the expanding Iran conflict.





The Pope had already signaled his alarm earlier in the week during his Angelus address, where he expressed deep distress over conditions in the Middle East and other war-torn regions. “We cannot remain silent in the face of the suffering of so many defenseless people,” he said. “The death and pain caused by these wars is a scandal for the entire human family.”





He closed with a direct appeal to those in positions of authority. “I urge all authorities to truly work through dialogue to resolve problems,” he said, and called on the faithful to pray that “hostilities may cease and paths to peace may finally open up, based on sincere dialogue and respect for the dignity of every human person.”