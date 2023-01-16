POPULAR ACTOR DRAGGED TO COURT FOR ALLEGEDLY TRYING TO FORCE HIMSELF ON WOMAN THAT GAVE HIM LIFT

LEO Simukoko, a popular actor in the movie Mushala which hit the screens in the 2019, has been dragged to court for allegedly trying to force himself on a lab technician who gave him a lift in the evening from the Play House.

This is in a case Simukoko, 33, of Ranchdale Obama, Lusaka, is charged with indecent assualt on a woman of Rockfield Chalala, Lusaka.

Allegations are that on the material day, the accused asked for a lift from the 36-year-old identified complainant who stays in Chalala.

When the two drove to Simukoko’s house, the woman asked to use the ladies at the accused house which was only lit outside and the bathroom.

The victim saw an unspread mattress as she was heading to the lavatory.

After she returned from the toilet, she found the actor in the living room.

The accused then went close to the victim and forcefully held her by the neck and kissed her but she allegedly pushed him but he tried to repeat the act.

He allegedly pushed her onto the mattress and was on top of her and tried to kiss her again.

The woman screamed and asked Simukoko to let go as she shook her head to avoid being kissed.

The accused allegedly told the victim that he had been wanting to sleep with her before he pulled the woman’s pants down the legs and tried to penetrate.

But she pushed off the actor who later apologized for his.

When the case came up last week, it was adjourned to a later date as hearing could not take off before the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court

