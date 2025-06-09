Popular Nigerian pastor brandishes a gun at content creator for filming his car

In today’s world, especially in Africa, some pastors or “Men of God” are seen to be be living the most luxurious lifestyle and owning the very best of life.

In a viral video circulating on social media, a Nigerian pastor, was seen wielding a gun against another civilian during a harmless confrontation.

Pastor Paul Adefarasin, Senior Pastor of House on the Rock Church, was allegedly filmed brandishing what appears to be a gun at a content creator in Lagos.

The incident reportedly occurred when the content creator, known for filming luxury cars, recorded Adefarasin’s exotic vehicle in public.

According to posts on TilTpl, the confrontation unfolded when the car spotter, identified only as “YL,” began filming Adefarasin’s Ramge Rover Sport.

In the video, the pastor is seen holding an object, which some claim is to be a gun, and engaging in a exchange with the individual.

The content creator can be heard apologizing, though the context of their prior interaction remains unclear.