Porsha Williams wins $40k monthly alimony, Rolls-Royce, and stake in $7M mansion from Simon Guobadia in divorce settlement

In a decisive victory for Porsha Williams, a judge has ruled in favor of the Real Housewives of Atlanta star in her divorce proceedings against Simon Guobadia.

The ruling was delivered during a virtual court hearing on June 11, 2025. The ruling enforced the couple’s prenuptial agreement and granted Porsha substantial financial and property benefits.

Porsha was awarded $40,000 per month in alimony for the next 14 to 15 months. Additionally, Guobadia must cover her legal fees and transfer ownership of a Rolls-Royce he previously gifted her.

The court also addressed the couple’s $7 million mansion, originally Guobadia’s premarital property.

Williams has until 2027 to decide whether to stay in the home or sell it. Should she choose to remain, she must refinance the property and buy out Guobadia’s 50% equity share.

Until then, Guobadia will continue to cover the home’s expenses, including mortgage payments.

Williams filed for divorce in February 2024, just 15 months after the couple’s wedding. During the nearly 10-hour hearing saw no direct interaction between Williams and Guobadia.

Guobadia recently left the States and returned to Nigeria after he was detained and deported by ICE. Sources report that Guobadia left the proceedings visibly upset and is now contemplating an appeal, with a 30-day window to challenge the ruling.