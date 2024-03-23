Portable Explains Why His Mother’s Body Was Exhumed For Reburial

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, has explained why he exhumed the remains of his mother for reburial.

reports that the ‘Zazu’ crooner’s mother’s corpse was recently exhumed and reburied

In a video making rounds online, Portable explained that he lost his mother at age 13 and had to exhume her body because the land where she was buried was sold.

The singer also revealed plans to build a mansion at the place where he reburied his mother.

He said, “I tragically lost my mother when I was just 13 years old. I had to relocate her remains because the land where she was initially laid to rest had been sold.”