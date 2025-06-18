POSSIBLE TONSE ALLIANCE PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE

FRED M’membe

Age:66 years

Profession: Journalist I Lawyer I Economist I Accountant

Fred M’membe is a leader of the Socialist Party Zambia. He is the most educated President of a political party in Zambia today.



He entered active politics in 2018. Before politics, M’membe was Editor-in- Chief of now defunct Post Newspapers, which was closed prior to 2016 General Elections.The Post heavily campaigned against Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front but endorsed UPND led by Hakainde Hichilema.

In his editorial comments , M’membe called Edgar Lungu a corrupt leader runningthe most corrupt administration. This led to bad blood between the two. It must be pointed out that a very long time ago, Edgar Lungu was a lawyer for Fred M’membe. So the two knew each other from way back.

After closure of The Post Newspapers on allegations that it was not paying taxes but busy financing political activities of Rainbow Party, M’membe was linked to another Newspaper , The Mast, which continued to hit Edgar Lungu administration.

In 2018, M’membe announced the formation of Socialist Party. His one-time friend Wynter Kabimba remained alone in Rainbow Party and stated publicly that he differed with M’membe because of the latter’s inclination to some funders he was against with on principle.

Kabimba alleged that M’membe wanted LGBTQ proponents to fund the party. He further stated that the LGBTQ funds Socialist Party. Fred M’membe took Kabimba to court but he lost the case to the Rainbow Party, now Economic Front President.

However, Socialist Party is currently among the noticeable, well organised, and properly funded political parties in Zambia. Although its performance in the 2021 General elections was poor, its campaign was robust.

Today, Fred M’membe faces a number of criminal charges before court. It is believed the current administration is hell bent on having M’membe convicted to rule him out on the Presidential ballot in 2026. A renowned writer Dr. Sishuwa Sishuwa has said that Hakainde Hichilema fears M’membe, and his administration will jail the Socialist Party soonest before 2026 elections. This means, if M’membe is successfully picked as Presidential candidate, whichever Party picks him will lose not participating in elections.

Meanwhile, in between 2021 to-date M’membe some how found himself in “good terms” with the PF, the party he heavily criticized and which some believe, he helped destroy. His party is now part of the Tonse Alliance, a consortium of opposition political parties.

Prior to joining Tonse Alliance, M’membe denounced alliances in Zambia and specifically said there was no where PF , United Kwacha Alliance, and Tonse Alliance were headed to urging voters to supporthim and his party. This was said in Petauke during the Parliamentary by-elections. He only made a 360 uturn and joined Tonse Alliance recently. Few weeks ago, Socialist Party senior officials were captured in an audio discussing the health of late Tonse Alliance Chairman Edgar Lungu in which he was nicknamed ba ‘Johannesburg’.

In the audio that went viral on social media, was Akende M’membe, the daughter to the Socialist Party leader and another official, the National Youth Chairman Kelvin Kaunda. The duo discussed taking over Tonse Alliance Chairmanship now that ECL was on sick bed.

Surprisingly, Socialist Party has remained mute on this particular issue, so has the PF leadership. What is now strange is that of late, PF Acting President Given Lubinda and Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda have been seen in company of Fred M’membe.

This has fueled debate that the two approves the language Akende M’membe and Kaunda used when discussing ECL’s health condition as the former President was battling for his life.From sources within PF, Fred M’membe has the backing of both Given Lubinda and Raphael Nakacinda to take over from Edgar Chagwa Lungu and become the Tonse Alliance 2026 Presidential candidate.-The Candidates