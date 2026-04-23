POSTMORTEM CONDUCTED ON EDGAR LUNGU CONDUCTED WITHOUT FAMILY APPROVAL – MAKEBI ZULU





By: Thomas Afroman Mwale



Family spokesperson of the Late Former President Edgar Lungu Makebi Zulu has announced that a postmortem examination on the Cause of death for Mr Lungu who died on 5th June 2025 has been conducted without the approval of his Family.





Mr Zulu revealed that the Postmortem on Mr Lungu was conducted by South Africa’s forensic Pathology services which has been in custody of the Body since it was moved from two mountains burial services on Wednesday.





Mr Zulu said the body of Mr Lungu was taken to the facility by a diplomat from the Zambian embassy as well as the police with a postmortem docket which alleged that Mr Lungu died of alleged poisoning which was reported by a family member an assertion he dispelled.





He confirmed that a postmortem on Mr Lungu had been conducted asserting that it started at 8:30hrs and ended at 14hrs despite Government and its agent’s being aware that the Supreme Court of Appeal had ordered the immediate return of the body to Two Mountains or the family.





He said the body of Mr Lungu had been dissected during postmortem and the family is at forensic pathology services finalization of affidavit documents for transferring to a mortuary of their choice.





The assertion of a postmortem examination on Mr Lungu’s body stem from investigations launched by the South African police who in February attempted to access Edgar Lungu’s remains to ascertain the exact cause of death.





Mr Lungu died on 5th June 2025 but has not yet been buried due to a legal dispute between his family and the Zambian Government over his final resting place.





The Zambian Government on Wednesday 22nd April 2026 confirmed having taken possession of Mr Lungu’s remains after they had been formally transferred to them by the Pretoria High Court following the Lungu family’s inability to proceed with the case before the South African Supreme Court of Appeal.





Mr Kabesha confirmed in a statement the removal of Mr Lungu’s remains from Two Mountains Burial Services to a facility managed by the South African Government.



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