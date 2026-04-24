Postmortem conducted on Lungu without family approval, says Makebi Zulu

On the Unlawful Handling and Postmortem of Former Zambian President Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s Remains



Pretoria, South Africa – 24 April 2026



The family of the late 6th Republican President of Zambia, His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu, condemns in the strongest terms the blatant disregard for South African court orders and due process by Zambian officials and South African police personnel in the handling of the President’s remains.





These actions, executed under the guise of a lapsed High Court order from 25 August

2025, have violated legal protocols, family rights, and international norms.



On 22 April 2026, South African police and Zambian officials arrived at Two Mountains Funeral Services in Johannesburg, where the President’s body was held. Claiming to enforce the aforementioned court order for repatriation, they pressured the morgue, despite the absence of any family member, to release the remains.





The body was then transported to Tshwane Forensic Pathology Service in Pretoria, arriving at 18:30 (entry number 0632/26). Sgt. Ngwenya and an unnamed Zambian diplomat surrendered the body, opening Postmortem Docket FPS 002/SAP 180.





Notably, Sgt. Ngwenya falsely identified the deceased as having died from “suspected

poisoning” as reported by a “family member,” a claim entirely fabricated, as no such report exists, and the docket lacked any required doctor’s report on the cause of death.





Upon learning of these irregularities, the family’s lawyers urgently approached the High Court in Pretoria. Between 22:00 and 23:00 on 22 April 2026, the court issued an order mandating the immediate return of the remains to Two Mountains Funeral Services and requiring the parties to show cause why they should not be held in contempt.





This order was duly served on the relevant

South African state authorities and the Zambian Government’s lawyers.



In brazen defiance of this order, and at the direction of the Zambian Government and Sgt.

Ngwenya, Dr. Shirley Jena-Stuart conducted a postmortem on the President’s body at Tshwane Forensic Pathology Service from 08:30 to 14:00 on 23 April 2026. This procedure was never authorized by the 25 August 2025 order, which solely outlined repatriation steps. The facility withheld the body until approximately 21:40 on 23 April, only relenting after the family’s lawyers

engaged senior South African police officials.





The family has since taken custody of the body in accordance with the court order.



Whereas most have expressed the opinion that the remains should have been left with the state who wantonly desecrated the dignity of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu, the Lungu family holds the firm view that under no circumstance will they abandon their loved one.





The following irregularities demand immediate scrutiny and accountability:



1. The Zambian Government retrieved the body ostensibly for repatriation but instead

subjected it to an unauthorized postmortem.

2. No family member was present during the removal from Two Mountains Funeral Services morgue.





3. No family member was present at Tshwane Forensic Pathology Service for handover or

identification; records note only a “Zambian Diplomat.”

4. Sgt. Ngwenya’s false claim of “suspected poisoning” reported by a “family member” has no basis in fact.





5. No South African or other court order authorized the postmortem.



These events represent a grave abuse of power, desecration of the late President’s dignity, and contempt for the rule of law. The family reserves all legal rights to pursue justice, including contempt proceedings, and calls on South African and Zambian authorities to introspect fully and transparently inquire into this unbefitting conduct.





We urge the public, media, and international

community to demand accountability as we do.



Issued by:

Makebi Zulu

Family Spokesperson

On behalf of the Family of His Excellency Edgar Chagwa Lungu