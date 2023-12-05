POSTPONEMENT OF THE JOINT OPPOSITION POLITICAL PARTY ‘SAVE ZAMBIA’ MASS RALLY ON THE COPPERBELT



Following the tragedy of the Seseli Mine Accident in Chingola District of the Copperbelt; notice is hereby given that the Joint Opposition Political Party ‘Save Zambia’ Mass Rally that was to be held in Kitwe on 9th December 2023, has been postponed to a later date yet to be announced.



The Joint Opposition Political Party leadership is deeply saddened by the tragic death of the miners. We mourn with the bereaved families.

We are deeply concerned at the lack of a clear mining policy and take note of the unfulfilled promises of the UPND administration in the mining sector leading to continued loss of lives of our young people on the Copperbelt and other parts of the country.



Again, we wish to express our sympathy on this tragic accident at Seseli Mine and pray for the bereaved families for God’s strength on the loss of lives.



We shall revisit our notification to the Police in due course to hold the Joint Opposition Political Party ‘Save Zambia’ Mass Rally on the Copperbelt and later on, other parts of the country in the coming year as part of our continued collaborative efforts to offer alternative policies to the electorates.



Concerned Parties include the following;



• Christian Democratic Party (CDP) • Democratic National Party (DNP) Economic Front (EF)

• Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) • Golden Party Zambia (GPZ) • New Heritage Party (NHP)

• National Democratic Party (NDC) • Patriotic Front (PF)



• United Liberal Party (ULP)



• United National Independence Party (UNIP) •Zambia Must Prosper (ZMP)



Issued by

JOINT OPPOSITION POLITICAL PARTY ‘SAVE ZAMBIA’ MASS MOVEMENT SECRETARIAT

For details relating to this announcement, kindly get in touch with the addresses below;

Mr Jackson Silavwe – President, Golden Party Zambia 0966 636502

Madam Saboi Imboela – President, National Democratic Congress 0979 199644 Mr. Chanda Kasolo – Secretary General, Zambia Must Prosper 0968 851103 Mr. Emmanuel C. Chileshe – Secretary General, CDP 0760