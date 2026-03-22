BREAKING: Potential peace deal between the USA and Iran, per Axios.





Details include:



1. US officials say there could be “room to negotiate” over returning frozen assets to Iran





2. “They call it reparations. Maybe we call it return of frozen money,” the official said





3. US says any deal to end the war would need to include the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, address Iran’s stockpile of highly enriched uranium, and also establish a long-term agreement on Iran’s nuclear program, ballistic missiles and support for proxies in the region



4. Iranian demands include a ceasefire, guarantees that the war will not resume in the future, and compensation



We expect an eventful week ahead.