POWER STORM: Emmerson Mnangagwa Promotes Son, Nepotism Fury Erupts! 🚨



Zimbabwe is gripped by controversy after President Emmerson Mnangagwa elevated his son, Sean Mnangagwa, to Lieutenant Colonel in a move that has ignited a nationwide backlash. The promotion, announced on April 29, saw Sean rise from Major alongside eight other officers but critics say this is no ordinary advancement.





Opposition voices and citizens have slammed the decision as blatant nepotism, pointing to constitutional rules that demand merit-based appointments. The spotlight has also fallen on the president’s elder son, David Kudakwashe Mnangagwa, who already holds a powerful government post as Deputy Finance Minister.





With officials staying silent, pressure is mounting. As Zimbabwe battles economic strain, many are now questioning whether power is tightening within one family and what it means for the nation’s future.