POWER WITHOUT LEGITIMACY- Ephraim Shakafuswa

POWER WITHOUT LEGITIMACY



By Ephraim Shakafuswa, Member – Council of Leaders, Tonse Alliance



Ah, the sweet taste of triumph—or is it bitterness? Winning an election should be a crowning achievement, a time to bask in the glory of democracy. But when your “victory” is marinated in fraud and manipulation, well, the confetti just doesn’t sparkle quite the same.





Picture this: you’re on stage, confetti raining down, supporters cheering with all the enthusiasm of an infomercial audience. Yet, in your heart, there’s a gaping void. Sure, you’ve “won,” but instead of feeling like a conquering hero, you’re more like an actor who flubbed every line but still got a standing ovation—awkward and completely undeserved. Congratulations! You’re now the proud owner of power without legitimacy. Hope you kept the receipt.





Here’s a fun twist: the higher you climb on your wobbly ladder of deceit, the more people down below are glaring up at you, arms crossed, thinking, Really? This guy? Deep down, you know it too. Every handshake feels clammy, every smile reeks of insincerity. The public doesn’t adore you; they tolerate you—barely. But hey, who needs love when you have power, right? You do. It’s lonely up there.





Ah, the victory party. Balloons, champagne, fake smiles. A real “how did we get here?” moment. Each cheer sounds suspiciously like a question: Do they know? Are they pretending? Or is this some kind of elaborate prank? Instead of elation, you get paranoia served on a silver platter. But don’t worry—the people clapping the loudest are just as unsure as you are. Nothing screams leadership like a toast drowned in existential dread.





So, what’s next for our triumphant fraudster? Redemption, perhaps? No, not with more lies—those are getting old. Maybe try sincerity for a change. (What’s that? You don’t know how? Yikes.) Start by facing the uncomfortable reality you’ve been avoiding: your victory isn’t a mandate; it’s a mark of suspicion. Transparency and accountability might help, but let’s be real—they’re probably not your strong suit.





At the end of the day, power achieved through deceit is like a counterfeit trophy—it looks shiny but crumbles under scrutiny. Sure, you can call yourself a winner, but history? History has a knack for labeling people with sharper words. So, enjoy your ill-gotten title while it lasts. Just know that respect and admiration aren’t part of the prize package.