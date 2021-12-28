PRACTICING CERTIFICATE FEES FOR NURSES AND MIDWIVES REDUCED

Government has reduced the annual fees for renewal of practicing certificates for nurses and midwives with immediate effect.

Health Minister Sylvia Masebo says Government resolved to reduce the fees for both the employed and unemployed following the cries of the nurses and midwives .

Ms Masebo says the new dawn Government made a promise to reduce cost of living through means such as reducing fees.

She says the unemployed nurses and mid wives will now be paying 100 Kwacha from the 378 Kwacha which they have in past paid to renew their practicing license.

Ms. Masebo was speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka today.

Credit: ZNBC