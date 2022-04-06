THE WARN AND CAUTION STATEMENT ON CHILUFYA TAYALI

The police has officially informed the nation the possible violations Chilufya Tayali might have committed leading to his arrest and detention.

Two violations have been cited by the police namely the violation of section 48 of the Penal Code and section 4(3) of the State Security Act .

Section 48 of the Penal Code states that

Any person who advisedly attempts to effect any of the following purposes, that is to say

(a) to seduce any person serving in the Defence Force or any member of the Zambia Police Force from his duty and allegiance to the President; or

(b) to incite any such persons to commit an act of mutiny or any traitorous or mutinous act; or

(c) to incite any such persons to make or endeavour to make a mutinous assembly;

is guilty of a felony, and is liable to imprisonment for life

Section 4(3) of the State Security Act states that *Any person who receives any code, password, sketch, plan, model, note or other

document, article or information, knowing or having reasonable grounds to believe at the

time when he receives it that the same is communicated to him in contravention of the

provisions of this Act, shall, unless he proves that the communication thereof to him was

against his wish, be guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to the penalty prescribed

in subsection (1) which is *imprisonment for a term of not less than fifteen years but not exceeding twenty-five years*

I submit

McDonald Chipenzi