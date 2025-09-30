Pray for Zambia, Pray for Unity, Pray Against Ethnic Divisions and Pray for Spirit of Engagement -Archbishop Dr. Alick Banda
“On this score, I therefore, in good conscious, wish to urge you all and ask that you find time in your communities and parishes to pray for our country Zambia, through the intercession of the Archangels,
Michael, Gabriel and Raphael the messengers and defenders of the nation of Zambia.”
“That we will live true to the ideals and spirit of unity of purpose on which our founding Fathers and Mothers, had built his republic on “One Zambia, One Nation” of which we were renowned for.”
“Let us also pray for a spirit of dialogue and constructive engagement in national issues affecting our country. That the current drive to politicize our ethnic identities constituting our nation and Republic aimed at establishing a
hegemony inimical to our unity of purpose will be resisted by every citizen of good conscious and will.”
We call to an end the current divisive politics that have beleaguered our nation.
Accordingly, on this
Feast Day of the Holy Archangels, may God give us, collectively and severally, as a nation, the wisdon
and grace of unity of purpose to listen to the cry of the poor and marginalized in our country.
