PREPARATIONS TO HOLD PATRIOTIC FRONT GENERAL CONFERENCE COMPLETE



Sunday, 22nd February 2026



The Patriotic Front has finalised preparations for the holding of the Party’s General Conference scheduled for February 28th 2026.





Acting Deputy Secretary General for Politics, Hon. Miles Sampa MP, confirmed the development following the approval by the Central Committee Meeting held on Saturday 21st February 2026 of the delegates list, Electoral Commission and associated logistics.





The Central Committee also approved the appeal made by Mansa MP, Hon. Dr Chitalu Chilufya who had appealed against the expulsion following the saga regarding the Bill 7 and was reinstated as member of the Central Committee.





The Central Committee emphasized that the door remained open to those estranged and seeking to reconcile with the Party.

The Committee also condemned the address made by President Hakainde Hichilema on the application of national values.





The Committee regretted that President Hichilema avoided to discuss the matter regarding the impasse surrounding Zambia’s Sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu whose mortal remains have not been put to rest a matter that has spawned high political tensions and regional embraasment for the country.





Below are the comprehensive Central Committee Resolutions.



RESOLUTIONS OF THE PARTY CENTRAL COMMITTEE MEETING HELD ON 21st FEBRUARY,2026





Saturday 21 February 2026



The Central Committee met (21 February 2026) under the Chairmanship of the Acting Party President, Hon. Given Lubinda.





1. Opening



Hon. Given Lubinda welcomed Members of the Central Committee and commended them for their discipline, loyalty, and steadfast commitment to the Party and the people of Zambia.





In accordance with Party tradition, the meeting observed a minute of silence in honor of the late Sixth Republican President, Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who remains unburied.





The Committee also conveyed its respect and solidarity to Former Vice President Inonge Wina and the Chibesakunda family in their time of mourning.





The President informed the Committee that the Party has entered a decisive and penultimate phase in determining its future direction.





2. Presidential Address to Report to Parliament on the Progress of Applying National Values and Principles



The Central Committee deliberated on the address delivered by President Hakainde Hichilema on National Values.





The meeting expressed regret that President Hichilema avoided to speak to the issue related to Zambia’s Sixth President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, who remains unburied.





The continued failure to resolve this impasse has held the nation hostage to emotional anxieties, political tensions and Zambia was being discussed in unpalatable terms in the region.





The Meeting recognised that this was failure of leadership on the part of President Hichilema and the UPND Government.





After discussion, the Committee resolved that the address was hollow, based in self-praise, self-congratulatory and evasive on critical national concerns.





3. Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ)



The Central Committee considered the proposed Electoral Process Bill of 2026 resolved as follows:



●That the tabling of the Bill during the last session of the National Assembly is irregular and against established parliamentary practice.





●That the removal of official watermarking and stamping of ballot papers is unacceptable.



●That the proposal requiring adoption certificates to be signed solely by the Secretary General is is a highly suspicious proposal and is strongly objectionable.





●That the ECZ’s insistence on being the sole voter educator undermines stakeholder participation.



The Committee resolved that these proposals collectively risk compromising the credibility of the electoral process and threaten the holding of democratic, credible, transparent, free and fair elections.





4. Association with Non-Legitimate Tonse Alliance Groupings



The Central Committee reaffirmed Resolutions 1.2 and 1.3 of the MCC meeting of 27 January 2026.





It was resolved that any Party official who associates with non-legitimate alliance groupings through endorsements, mobilisation, recruitment, or any related activity shall be deemed to have relinquished both position and membership in the Party resulting vacancies shall be filled without delay.





5. General Conference Preparations



The Secretary of the Adhoc Committee appointed to prepare for the General Conference, reported that preparations for the General Conference scheduled for Saturday, 28 February 2026 are well advanced.





●The delegates’ register has been finalised.



●Law firms have been appointed to serve as electoral commissioners.



●Participating candidates have been duly confirmed upon payment of nomination fees.





The Committee was informed of a court judgment expected on Wednesday, 25 February 2026. The meeting resolved that the outcome shall not affect the logistics or convening of the General Conference.





6. Financial Matters



The Committee resolved that a comprehensive financial report be circulated prior to the General Conference. The report shall cover all incomes including those from the sale of Party properties, member contributions, and subscriptions.





7. Conclusion and Amnesty



The Central Committee considered the appeal for readmission submitted by Dr. Chitalu Chilufya.



The Committee reaffirmed its commitment to reconciliation and resolved that the Party remains open to members who unreservedly accept responsibility and formally seek reinstatement.





The meeting concluded with an engagement session with youths from seven constituencies of Lusaka District.



Issued by:

The Party Secretariat

Lusaka