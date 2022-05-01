PREPARE TO PACK AND GO IN 2026 IF YOU DON’T REDUCE COST OF LIVING, BALLY WARNED

May 1, 2022

By Daily Star Reporter

In case the President hasn’t realized, since he came into office, almost nine months ago, the lives of Zambians have become more and more unbearable, Wright Musoma has claimed.

The Zambia Republican Party president warned that giving out of his salary and other things will not help President Hakainde Hichilema to stay in office.

Musoma said in an interview with Daily Star that Zambians expect President Hichilema to fix the economy as he promised prior to elections last year.

He further claimed that the lives of Zambians are worse off than they were eight months ago.

“The Zambian people are expecting President Hichilema to fix the economy as per his promise so that the price of meali meal comes down to K50, the price of fertilizer to K200, the price of fuel to come down to K12 and other essential commodities. Minus that, the President should begin to prepare to pack and go in 2026,” he said.

“Giving out of his salary and other things will not help him. In any case, President Hakainde Hichilema and the Zambian people know very well that his children do not need jobs from government. What can his salary do to 20,000 Zambians who are wallowing in poverty? In case the President hasn’t realized, since he came into office, almost nine months ago, the lives of Zambians have become more and more unbearable.”

The opposition leader said politicians should stop insulting the intelligence of the Zambians.

He however called on the Head of State to end nepotism, “a situation where people from a certain region are getting key governance positions.”

“The people of Zambia don’t want this government to be prosecuting and persecuting selectively their perceived enemies. They don’t want political witch-hunt of any form. They don’t want a situation where huge government contracts are being awarded to foreigners as was the case at ZESCO where ZESCO awarded contracts worth millions of dollars to foreigners at the expense of the black indigenous Zambians.”

Credit: Daily Star