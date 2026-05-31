PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA VOWS TO COMPLETE LAND REFORM, RESTORE LAND RIGHTS AND HELP COMMUNITIES BUILD WEALTH THROUGH FARMS, BUSINESSES AND ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITIES





President Cyril Ramaphosa has reaffirmed his government’s commitment to land reform, saying the process is about more than simply returning land to communities that were dispossessed in the past.





Speaking during a title deeds handover event in North West, Ramaphosa said successful land reform must also create economic opportunities, support farming projects and help communities build sustainable livelihoods for future generations.





The President stressed that government remains committed to finalising outstanding land claims and restoring land rights to those affected by discriminatory laws. He argued that land restitution should help create a more inclusive and prosperous South Africa while also supporting rural development and local economic growth.





Ramaphosa further emphasized the importance of providing beneficiary communities with the support they need to make farms productive, establish businesses and improve access to community services.





His remarks come as land reform remains one of the most debated issues in South African politics, with different political parties offering competing visions on how land should be redistributed and managed.